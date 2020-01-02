Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Electricity Supply Restored In Allen.

: 01/02/2020 - 15:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
electricity_pylon_4.jpg

Electricity has been restored in Allen, ahead of schedule.

A fault, affecting 165 customers east of the Hill of Allen, was detected just after 10.20am this morning.

ESB Networks hoped to restore supply by 3.30pm, but the problem has now been resolved.

 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!