Bord Na Mona Seeks Consent To Regularise Planning Status Of Kilberry Bog.

Newbridge headquartered Bord na Móna is seeking leave to "regularise the planning status" of Kilberry Bog.

It has made an application for substitute consent to An Bord Pleanala under section 177C of the Planning and Development Act 2000.

The would enable the Newbridge based firm to regularise the planning status of "historic peat extraction (and ancillary works) on the milled peat production bogs."

To do so, however, it requires ABP's approval.

The national planning authority is scheduled to issue a decision April 28th.

ABP notes:

306247: Kilberry bog group located in county Kildare. )

Application for leave to apply for substitute consent under section 177C of the Planning and Development Act 2000, (as amended) to regularise the planning status of Bord na MÃ³na historic peat extraction (and ancillary works) on the milled peat production bogs.

Case reference: PL09 .306247

Case type: Leave to Apply Substitute Consent S177 (C)

Status: Case is due to be decided by 28/04/2020

Parties

Bord na Mona plc (Applicant)

Bord na Mona plc () (Active)

Bord na Mona plc () (Active)

Bord na Mona plc () (Active)

History

16/12/2019: Lodged

File image: RollingNews