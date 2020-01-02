Listen Live Logo

Listen: NWCI Says Safezones Are Needed To Protect Women.

: 01/02/2020 - 16:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
national_womens_council.jpg

Safezones around buildings where terminations take place are needed to protect women - according to an advocacy group.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said meetings will take place over the next month to discuss the possibility of introducing the buffer-areas.

Yesterday, around 100 people demonstrated outside the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street in Dublin against procedures being carried out - one year on from services being introduced.

Orla O'Connor is from the National Women's Council of Ireland - she says there are much better places to hold protests:

newstalk1319887.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

