Listen: NWCI Says Safezones Are Needed To Protect Women.

Safezones around buildings where terminations take place are needed to protect women - according to an advocacy group.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said meetings will take place over the next month to discuss the possibility of introducing the buffer-areas.

Yesterday, around 100 people demonstrated outside the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street in Dublin against procedures being carried out - one year on from services being introduced.

Orla O'Connor is from the National Women's Council of Ireland - she says there are much better places to hold protests: