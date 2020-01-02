Listen Live Logo

Search Operation Underway For Man Last Seen in 2002.

01/02/2020 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A search operation has taken place in Co Monaghan for a man who was last seen in 2002.

55 year old Tony Lynch, originally from Magheraveely in Co Fermanagh, was living in Clones before his disappearance.

This afternoon, gardaí and members of Monaghan Civil Defence searched Gortnawinny Lough, Drum Lough and Long Lough.

The purpose of the planned searches is to establish if Mr Lynch’s white Mitsubishi Galant car may have been submerged at one of these locations.

Gardaí say they have exhausted a number of leads and at this point are renewing their appeal for information.

