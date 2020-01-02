Listen: Threshold Says Better Enforcement Of Short-Term Letting Laws Needed.

Better enforcement of new rules on short-term letting is needed according to housing charity, Threshold.

It's after the Irish Independent revealed that the number of entire homes advertised on Airbnb has increased by more than 1,000 over the past year in areas worst hit by the housing crisis.

That's despite new regulations that make it less attractive for homeowners to short-term let coming into effect last July.

Former Airbnb host, Aidan, says the site has drastically changed his apartment block.