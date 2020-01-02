Listen Live Logo

VW Opens Talks With German Drivers Over Emissions Scandal.

01/02/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Volkswagen is in talks with a number of German drivers over the diesel emissions scandal.

They're in early discussions about a possible settlement.

A consumer group is representing 400-thousand car owners - who are allowed to bring a class-action lawsuit.

 

 

