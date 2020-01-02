Kildare Activist & Advocate, Shane Griffin, Will Be Laid To Rest On Saturday.

Kildare advocate and activist, Shane Griffin, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Shane spent 8 years of his childhood in care, and became a passionate advocate for children in care, and care leavers.

He was a keynote member of the Care Leavers Network and was a member of its Academy in 2018, and a father, and a businessman.

A memorial fund has been set up to pay for his funeral costs, and to create a nest egg for his daughter.

It has raised over €10,700 in just over 24 hours and is available here

Shane spoke with Clem Ryan on Kildare Today about his experiences in care, and after leaving care. Listen back from 18 minutes

Funeral Mass will take place St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, on Saturday at 1.30pm.

Funeral arrangements:

Shane Griffin, Church View, Kilmeague, and formerly Dara Park, Newbridge.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, from 4 O'clock on Friday,

Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Saturday at 1pm, arriving at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only

Donations, if desired, to Care Leavers Ireland.

Donations box in the funeral home and church.

Image: Shane Griffin/Twitter.