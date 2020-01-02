Listen: HSE Contends That It Is Continuing To Hire More Nurses.

The HSE says it's continuing to hire more nurses, despite union claims of a recruitment ban in place.

Over 118,000 patients spent time on trolleys in 2019, of whom 4.206 were at Naas General Hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the national total is the highest annual figure since records began.

The INMO blaming a lack of capacity in hospitals and a recruitment embargo for the overcrowding.

But Anne O'Connor, HSE chief operations officer, says more than 500 extra nurses have been hired in the past 12 months: