New Archbishop of Dublin's Kildare Links

The incoming Catholic archbishop Dublin, which diocese takes in large parts of county Kildare, Dermot Farrell is a previous President of St. Patrick’s College seminary, Maynooth.

The 66 years old Westmeath native replaces Archbishop Diarmuid Martin next monthg.

Following his studies in Rome in the late 1980’s, he was appointed executive assistant to the President of St Patrick’s College, in 1990.

In 1993 he was appointed vice-president of the college and then president in 1996. He has also served on the governing body of Maynooth University.

In recent years, he has ministered as a curate and parish priest in different parishes in Meath, until in 2018, when he was consecrated Bishop of Ossory in Kilkenny.

The Catholic archbishop-elect of Dublin says he'd like to see women deacons in the church.

Dermot Farrell told The Irish Times that the biggest barrier to having female priests "is probably tradition, not the scriptures".

He, also, indicated a more flexible view on celibacy.

But he voiced his opposition to church blessings for divorced and remarried Catholics or for same-sex couples.

When he takes up his new position in early February, his archdiocese will include considerable parts of county Kildare stretching to the very south of the county, including Athy.