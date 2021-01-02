3,394 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified, 47 In Kildare.

There are 3,394 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic - that's nearly double the previous record.
4 more patients have died and Cork has the most cases with 389.
Dublin has 355 new infections, while Donegal has 339 and there are 258 in Louth and 233 in Mayo, and 47 in Kildare.
The country's 14 day incidence rate is 381.6 per 100 thousand people and Monaghan has the highest incident rate in the country with 783.6.
Of the cases notified today:
- 1,619 are men / 1,766 are women
- 65% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 389 in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties.
As of 2pm today, 607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 01Jan2021)
|
14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 01Jan2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 01Jan2021)
|
Ireland
|
3,394
|
381.6
|
18,169
|
Monaghan
|
130
|
783.6
|
481
|
Donegal
|
339
|
737.5
|
1,174
|
Louth
|
258
|
719.3
|
927
|
Limerick
|
209
|
594.7
|
1,159
|
Sligo
|
150
|
531.0
|
348
|
Mayo
|
233
|
505.7
|
660
|
Cavan
|
92
|
468.7
|
357
|
Wexford
|
103
|
418.1
|
626
|
Kilkenny
|
87
|
412.2
|
409
|
Kerry
|
98
|
383.9
|
567
|
Laois
|
104
|
381.4
|
323
|
Dublin
|
355
|
371.1
|
5,000
|
Meath
|
179
|
364.5
|
711
|
Cork
|
389
|
351.3
|
1,907
|
Roscommon
|
68
|
328.5
|
212
|
Galway
|
116
|
322.4
|
832
|
Carlow
|
41
|
312.7
|
178
|
Clare
|
65
|
298.8
|
355
|
Offaly
|
86
|
269.4
|
210
|
Longford
|
39
|
264.2
|
108
|
Waterford
|
67
|
249.6
|
290
|
Westmeath
|
33
|
244.5
|
217
|
Kildare
|
47
|
238.6
|
531
|
Leitrim
|
29
|
230.9
|
74
|
Tipperary
|
59
|
176.7
|
282
|
Wicklow
|
18
|
162.2
|
231
