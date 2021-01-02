Listen Live Logo

3,394 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified, 47 In Kildare.

: 02/01/2021 - 18:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are 3,394 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic - that's nearly double the previous record.

4 more patients have died and Cork has the most cases with 389.

Dublin has 355 new infections, while Donegal has 339 and there are 258 in Louth and 233 in Mayo, and 47 in Kildare.

The country's 14 day incidence rate is 381.6 per 100 thousand people and Monaghan has the highest incident rate in the country with 783.6.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 1,619 are men / 1,766 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 389 in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 01Jan2021)

14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 01Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 01Jan2021)

Ireland

3,394

381.6

18,169

Monaghan

130

783.6

481

Donegal

339

737.5

1,174

Louth

258

719.3

927

Limerick

209

594.7

1,159

Sligo

150

531.0

348

Mayo

233

505.7

660

Cavan

92

468.7

357

Wexford

103

418.1

626

Kilkenny

87

412.2

409

Kerry

98

383.9

567

Laois

104

381.4

323

Dublin

355

371.1

5,000

Meath

179

364.5

711

Cork

389

351.3

1,907

Roscommon

68

328.5

212

Galway

116

322.4

832

Carlow

41

312.7

178

Clare

65

298.8

355

Offaly

86

269.4

210

Longford

39

264.2

108

Waterford

67

249.6

290

Westmeath

33

244.5

217

Kildare

47

238.6

531

Leitrim

29

230.9

74

Tipperary

59

176.7

282

Wicklow

18

162.2

231

 

