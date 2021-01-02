3,394 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified, 47 In Kildare.

There are 3,394 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic - that's nearly double the previous record.

4 more patients have died and Cork has the most cases with 389.

Dublin has 355 new infections, while Donegal has 339 and there are 258 in Louth and 233 in Mayo, and 47 in Kildare.

The country's 14 day incidence rate is 381.6 per 100 thousand people and Monaghan has the highest incident rate in the country with 783.6.

Of the cases notified today:

1,619 are men / 1,766 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

389 in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 01Jan2021) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 01Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 01Jan2021) Ireland 3,394 381.6 18,169 Monaghan 130 783.6 481 Donegal 339 737.5 1,174 Louth 258 719.3 927 Limerick 209 594.7 1,159 Sligo 150 531.0 348 Mayo 233 505.7 660 Cavan 92 468.7 357 Wexford 103 418.1 626 Kilkenny 87 412.2 409 Kerry 98 383.9 567 Laois 104 381.4 323 Dublin 355 371.1 5,000 Meath 179 364.5 711 Cork 389 351.3 1,907 Roscommon 68 328.5 212 Galway 116 322.4 832 Carlow 41 312.7 178 Clare 65 298.8 355 Offaly 86 269.4 210 Longford 39 264.2 108 Waterford 67 249.6 290 Westmeath 33 244.5 217 Kildare 47 238.6 531 Leitrim 29 230.9 74 Tipperary 59 176.7 282 Wicklow 18 162.2 231

Stock image: Pixabay