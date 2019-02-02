Saturday Sportsbeat

Gardaí Investigate County Cavan Assault.

: 02/02/2019 - 09:44
Author: Simon Doyle
Gardaí are investigating an assault in County Cavan.

The incident took place at half one yesterday afternoon in the town of Ballyconnell.

Two men received facial injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

