The island of Ireland is in a period of grave danger because of Brexit.

That's according to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who says that plans need to be put in place for every potential outcome.

She says one of those is a referendum on a United Ireland, and it's something the government needs to seriously consider.

Speaking ahead of a Sinn Féin Irish unity event today, McDonald says a vote isn't something to be fearful of.

