Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Garda Continue Weapons Search In County Louth.

: 02/02/2019 - 10:47
Author: Simon Doyle
garda_badge.jpg

Searches are resuming in County Louth this morning as part of an operation targeting dissident Republican groups.

Yesterday a large quantity of ammunition and a mortar tube were discovered on land close to the village of Omeath.

Members of the Garda Special Detective and Emergency Response Units were involved in the operation.

At one point, the army bomb disposal team were called in to assist.

No one has been arrested in connection with the discovery at this time, however Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

Stock Image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!