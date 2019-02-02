Garda Continue Weapons Search In County Louth.

Searches are resuming in County Louth this morning as part of an operation targeting dissident Republican groups.

Yesterday a large quantity of ammunition and a mortar tube were discovered on land close to the village of Omeath.

Members of the Garda Special Detective and Emergency Response Units were involved in the operation.

At one point, the army bomb disposal team were called in to assist.

No one has been arrested in connection with the discovery at this time, however Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.

