Chair Of The Board Of The National's Children's Hospital Steps Down.

: 02/02/2019 - 12:23
Author: Simon Doyle
The Chairperson of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board has stepped down.

Tom Costello says he has decided on the move to help ensure focus is restored on delivering the project.

The National Children's Hospital's been mired in controversy over spiralling costs of the new facility from an original estimate of 650 million euro.

In a statement, Tom Costello says he is concerned over the reputational damage the controversy is having on the project.

He says he acted with professionalism and integrity in all his dealings with project stakeholders.

Health Minister Simon Harris has accepted his resignation and thanked his for his service and exceptional commitment to the project in the last six years.

