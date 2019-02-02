Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

INMO Meet Today To Discuss Further Strike Action.

: 02/02/2019 - 14:04
Author: Simon Doyle
inmo_logo.jpg

A meeting of the INMO executive is underway this afternoon, to discuss the possibility of escalating the nurses dispute.

37-thousand nurses went on strike on Wednesday.

Further actions are already planned for Tuesday and Thursday of next week - with three more days the following week.

The Government this week confirmed that nurses may face sanctions in relation to the strike action.

The INMO's Director of Regulation and Social Policy, Edward Matthews, says going on strike isn't an easy decision, but it can be avoided if the Government supports its nurses.

 

 

Stock Image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!