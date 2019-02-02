INMO Meet Today To Discuss Further Strike Action.

A meeting of the INMO executive is underway this afternoon, to discuss the possibility of escalating the nurses dispute.

37-thousand nurses went on strike on Wednesday.

Further actions are already planned for Tuesday and Thursday of next week - with three more days the following week.

The Government this week confirmed that nurses may face sanctions in relation to the strike action.

The INMO's Director of Regulation and Social Policy, Edward Matthews, says going on strike isn't an easy decision, but it can be avoided if the Government supports its nurses.

