A major backlog processing applications for a key social welfare payment has been branded "ludicrous" by Fianna Fáil's Willie O'Dea.

The Working Family Payment is supposed to be paid to low-income workers looking after families.

However, some who applied as far back as November last year are still waiting for the allowance to kick in.

Mr. O'Dea is Fianna Fáil's spokesman on social protection.

He says some families have been left waiting for over three months.



Stock Image.