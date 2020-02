83 customers in Naas are without power today.

The ESB registered a fault in the town about 9.35am.

It added that they are working to repair the fault and restore power as quickly as possible.

The company said power is expected to be restored by 5pm this evening.

Separately, a further 37 customers are without power in the town as a result of a planned outage.

Power should be restored at 5pm also.