Kildare South TD Outlines Fianna Fáil's Plans To Support GP Practices And Increase GP Numbers.

Kildare South TD Fiona O’Loughlin has outlined Fianna Fáil’s plans to support GP practices and increase GP numbers.

The Fianna Fáil TD has said her party has a fully costed commitment to create more GP training places and increase the rural GP allowance to €30,000.

Deputy O’Loughlin said, “There is a serious crisis in local primary care services. Many patients having to wait days or even weeks to get an appointment with their GP. Some GPs have been forced to close their lists entirely due to a lack of capacity.

“The current situation is bordering on dangerous. Forcing people to wait for days on end is not only cruel, it could lead to a deterioration in their condition which can ultimately mean that they may need more acute treatment. People are being forced to go to a hospital Emergency Department with relatively minor issues because they can’t get a GP appointment within a reasonable timeframe. This is just piling the pressure on an already massively overcrowded hospital system.

“Worryingly, unless the issues facing GPs are addressed urgently, the situation will only get worse, as around 700 GPs are due to retire over the next five years.

“People should have proper access to care right here in their communities. Fianna Fáil is committed to improving conditions for GPs and therefore for patients.

“We want to negotiate a new contract to underpin General Practice for the next 30 years to include issues such as Women’s Health Programmes, Out of Hours Services and Services to patients in Nursing Homes. We’ll also increase GP training places to 274 and protect rural GP practices by increasing the allowance to €30,000.

“GPs are, and should be, the first port of call for people who are unwell. Nobody should be forced to visit an ED or wait for weeks for an appointment. Fianna Fáil will invest in our primary care system, starting with GPs”, concluded Deputy O’Loughlin.