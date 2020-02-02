Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare South TD Outlines Fianna Fáil's Plans To Support GP Practices And Increase GP Numbers.

: 02/02/2020 - 11:45
Author: Eoin Beatty
fiona_o_loughlin_candidate_image.jpg

Kildare South TD Fiona O’Loughlin has outlined Fianna Fáil’s plans to support GP practices and increase GP numbers.

The Fianna Fáil TD has said her party has a fully costed commitment to create more GP training places and increase the rural GP allowance to €30,000.

Deputy O’Loughlin said, “There is a serious crisis in local primary care services. Many patients having to wait days or even weeks to get an appointment with their GP.  Some GPs have been forced to close their lists entirely due to a lack of capacity.

“The current situation is bordering on dangerous.  Forcing people to wait for days on end is not only cruel, it could lead to a deterioration in their condition which can ultimately mean that they may need more acute treatment.  People are being forced to go to a hospital Emergency Department with relatively minor issues because they can’t get a GP appointment within a reasonable timeframe.  This is just piling the pressure on an already massively overcrowded hospital system.

“Worryingly, unless the issues facing GPs are addressed urgently, the situation will only get worse, as around 700 GPs are due to retire over the next five years.

“People should have proper access to care right here in their communities. Fianna Fáil is committed to improving conditions for GPs and therefore for patients.

“We want to negotiate a new contract to underpin General Practice for the next 30 years to include issues such as Women’s Health Programmes, Out of Hours Services and Services to patients in Nursing Homes.  We’ll also increase GP training places to 274 and protect rural GP practices by increasing the allowance to €30,000.

“GPs are, and should be, the first port of call for people who are unwell.  Nobody should be forced to visit an ED or wait for weeks for an appointment.  Fianna Fáil will invest in our primary care system, starting with GPs”, concluded Deputy O’Loughlin.

 

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!