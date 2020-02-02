Listen: Kildare Man Living In Wuhan Says He Will Return There When It's Safe To Do So.

A man was escorted off a flight at Dublin Airport last night after showing signs of coronavirus.

Passengers on board a flight from Moscow say they were kept on the plane for two hours whilst medics in hazmat suits took the man off the aircraft.

The HSE say they have 'protocol in place' to activate any plan at ports of entry into Ireland.

Meanwhile, an Irishman evacuated from the city where the outbreak began, says he will return to Wuhan when it's safe to do so.

Ben Kavanagh, from Kilcullen, was flown to a quarantine centre in Liverpool on Friday but he says his life is still in Wuhan: