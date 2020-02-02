Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Man Living In Wuhan Says He Will Return There When It's Safe To Do So.

: 02/02/2020 - 12:20
Author: Eoin Beatty
china_2.jpg

 

A man was escorted off a flight at Dublin Airport last night after showing signs of coronavirus.

Passengers on board a flight from Moscow say they were kept on the plane for two hours whilst medics in hazmat suits took the man off the aircraft.

The HSE say they have 'protocol in place' to activate any plan at ports of entry into Ireland.

Meanwhile, an Irishman evacuated from the city where the outbreak began, says he will return to Wuhan when it's safe to do so.

Ben Kavanagh, from Kilcullen, was flown to a quarantine centre in Liverpool on Friday but he says his life is still in Wuhan:

kavanagh.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!