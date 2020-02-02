KCC Asked To Provide An Update On Allenwood Playground Project.

Kildare County Council is being asked to confirm what progress has been made on the Allenwood Playground project in recent months, and what the current projected timelines are for the Part 8 process.

The question has been brought forward by Fine Gael Cllr. Brendan Wyse.

Designs for the playground went on public display last year.

Kildare County Council proposed to install the play area, for 1 to 12 year olds, on a site on Station Road at the entrance to the Scouts Den and Bright Sparks Childcare Centre.

It will also contain equipment including swings, slides, rockers, multiplay units and an adventure trail.

Other elements such as seating, a meeting point, kickabout area, mini BMX track or mown paths, wildflower area, earth modelling and outdoor exercise equipment are proposed for the open space outside of the playground.

Cllr. Wyse's question will be discussed at the next meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District which takes place on Friday morning.

Image: Pixabay