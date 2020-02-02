Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Asked To Provide An Update On Allenwood Playground Project.

: 02/02/2020 - 13:12
Author: Eoin Beatty
playground_2_pixabay.jpg

 

 

Kildare County Council is being asked to confirm what progress has been made on the Allenwood Playground project in recent months, and what the current projected timelines are for the Part 8 process.

The question has been brought forward by Fine Gael Cllr. Brendan Wyse.

Designs for the playground went on public display last year.

Kildare County Council proposed to install the play area, for 1 to 12 year olds, on a site on Station Road at the entrance to the Scouts Den and Bright Sparks Childcare Centre.

It will also contain equipment including swings, slides, rockers, multiplay units and an adventure trail.

Other elements such as seating, a meeting point, kickabout area, mini BMX track or mown paths, wildflower area, earth modelling and outdoor exercise equipment are proposed for the open space outside of the playground.

Cllr. Wyse's question will be discussed at the next meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District which takes place on Friday morning.

 

Image: Pixabay

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!