Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan Says A Strong Construction Stategy Is In Place For Kildare North.

Strong construction strategy in place for Kildare North to meet growing need for housing – Durkan

Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan says there is a strong construction strategy in place for Kildare North to meet the growing need for housing.

In a statement, the Kildare North General Election candidate said:

“Housing has always been a challenging matter in Kildare North due to our proximity to Dublin, but current shortages and an increasing population mean it is a now priority which can and must be dealt with in the short to medium term.

“There is a strong construction pipeline in place for Kildare over the next year and a large percentage of capital funding available will be committed to bringing new construction schemes forward and completing those already in progress.

“While considerable progress has been made under Part V of the Planning and Development Act, there is now an urgent need to move to the next phase whereby those currently having difficulty accessing housing can see a resolution to their problem.

“This can be achieved by way of direct building by the local authority, the provision of private service sites on which people can build their own houses and continued use of Part V.

“During my time on the Special Committee on Housing and Homelessness I strongly promoted these solutions which can now be implemented given the level of building activity taking place. I am confident these plans can be brought to fruition at early date and will dramatically address housing shortage in Kildare” concluded Mr Durkan.