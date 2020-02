Kildare Gardai and the Emergency Response Unit have responded to an online threat, targeting Kildare Village this evening.

Gardai carried out an assessment and deemed the threat to be negative.

An overt presence of Gardai will remain at the shopping outlet until it closes tonight at 8pm.

Superintendent Martin Walker, speaking to Kfm, reassured members of the public that there is no risk and the measures taken by the Gardai are precautionary.