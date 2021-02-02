Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Three Ireland Donating 10,000 SIM Cards To Help Children Who Are Remote Learning.

: 02/02/2021 - 09:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
three_ireland_logo.png

Three Ireland is donating 10,000 sims cards to assist children who are remote learning.

The company is inviting primary and secondary schools to register for the sims, which come with free unlimited data.

The cards will be valid until the end of the term in June.

 

File image: Three Ireland logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!