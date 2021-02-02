FSAI Issue Warning About Weight Loss Capsule, Following Seizure.

People are being warned not to consume a weight loss capsule which has been seized in Ireland.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says the capsule contains a substance which is not intended for human consumption.

A quantity of them have been seized, and there is a warning it has serious and unpredictable side effects, with a number of fatalities recorded from its use.

People are being urged not to consume any DNP products sourced online, and are being advised it is a yellow powder.



