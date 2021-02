Ireland will receive 35,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine next week.

It's unknown what day the delivery will be made, while the innoculation has been described as a 'gamechanger' numerous times by Government as it can be stored in regular fridges.

Latest figures show, more than 40,000 people have now received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna innoculations.

Head of the vaccination task force Profess Brian MacCraith says more people will benefit from this delivery.

Stock image: Pexels