Listen: Dublin City Council Apologises Mother & Baby Home Victims & Survivors.

Dublin City Council has become the latest local authority to apologise to victims and survivors of Mother and Baby Homes.

Mayo, Galway and Meath councils have also apologised in recent weeks for their part in the operation of these institutions.

A Commission of Investigation found that 9,000 children died in 18 of these homes between the 1920s and 1990s.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu says D-C-C has launched in its own research into the homes which will be examined in future:

File image: Hazel Chu/RollingNews