K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Dublin City Council Apologises Mother & Baby Home Victims & Survivors.

: 02/02/2021 - 10:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hazel_chu_headshot_06_07_20_rollingnews.jpg

Dublin City Council has become the latest local authority to apologise to victims and survivors of Mother and Baby Homes.

Mayo, Galway and Meath councils have also apologised in recent weeks for their part in the operation of these institutions.

A Commission of Investigation found that 9,000 children died in 18 of these homes between the 1920s and 1990s.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu says D-C-C has launched in its own research into the homes which will be examined in future:

hazel.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Hazel Chu/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!