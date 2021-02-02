32 People Being Treated At Naas General For Confirmed Or Suspected Covid 19.

32 people were being treated at Naas General Hospital for confirmed or suspected Covid 19 last night

The HSE's latest up-date, as at 8pm last night, shows 29 people have been admitted with confirmed cases

That's down from 33 in the previous reporting period.

3 people have been admitted with suspected Covid.

There are 3 vacant general care beds there, a reduction on 5 in the previous 24 hours.

There are no vacant ICU beds.

8,636 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began last February.