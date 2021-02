Rainfall was above average in most parts of the country in January, according to provisional figures from Met Eireann.

The number of rain days ranged from 15 days at Roches Point in Cork to 29 days at Belmullet in County Mayo.

The temperatures were below average across the country.

The lowest air temperature recorded was on January 9th at Mullingar, County Westmeath and Dunsany County Meath which hit -8.2 degrees.



