25% Of All Drivers & Passengers Killed In Collisions Last Year Were Not Wearing Seatbelts.

A quarter of all drivers and passengers killed in road crashes last year were not wearing seat belts at the time.

New statistics show that 8,770 Fixed Charge Notices were issued to people for seat belt offences in the 12 months leading up to November.

The Road Safety Authority and Gardai are urging drivers and passengers to always wear a seat belt on every journey.

Drivers can be fined and receive penalty points for not wearing a seatbelt, while passengers over the age of 17 can be fined 60 euro.

File image: RSA Logo