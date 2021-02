Drugs worth €1.1 million euro have been seized in Dublin, along with a number of imitation guns.

27 containers at a storage facility in Citywest were searched this morning and gardai found cannabis worth over 452-thousand euro, and cocaine worth over 612-thousand euro.

Four imitation firearms were also seized during the searches.

Gardai say no arrests have yet been made, and the scene is currently preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

