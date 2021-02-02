K Drive

Listen: Minister Defends €292,000 Salary For Dept. Of Health Secretary General.

: 02/02/2021 - 16:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform's defended the salary being advertised for the post of Secretary General of the Department of Health.

At 292,000 euro it is 81,000 more than than salary being paid to the Acting Secretary General Robert Watt.

Minister Michael McGrath has insisted once again that Mr. Watt has no input into determining the level of pay for the successful candidate.

Minister McGrath says the salary is designed to attract the best candidates to apply for the job at home and from abroad:

