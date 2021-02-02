Gardai Have Established An Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit.

An Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit has been set up by An Garda Siochana.

Officers will police all aspects of organised criminality within the sex work trade, including the enforcement of legislation criminalising the purchase of sexual services.

Gardaí say a man and a woman are currently before the courts charged with multiple offences in relation to Organised Prostitution, Brothel Keeping, Money Laundering and Fraud related offences in the greater Dublin area.

The unit has been actively targeting organised prostitution and brothel keeping, and the Garda National Protective Services Bureau has also been investigating attacks on people in the sex trade.