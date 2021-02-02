Listen: 101 Deaths From Covid 19 Have Been Announced Today.

A record 101 deaths from Covid-19 have been announced today.

The number of cases of coronavirus recorded is 879, the lowest number of daily cases so far this year.

383 of the cases are in Dublin, 79 in Cork, 53 in Galway, 40 in Limerick, 43 in Meath, 25 in Kildare and the remaining 265 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

1,388 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says today's death toll is tragic.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 February 2021)

(incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 01Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 01Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19Jan2021 to 01Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (19Jan2021 to 01Feb2021) Ireland 879 1,169 455.0 21,668 Monaghan 17 28 1011.6 621 Waterford 29 38 664.5 772 Carlow 11 17 660.4 376 Louth 23 37 648.6 836 Dublin 383 439 552.7 7,447 Wexford 26 55 551.7 826 Mayo 12 28 514.1 671 Meath 34 47 479.4 935 Offaly 13 16 472.0 368 Limerick 40 46 437.7 853 Donegal 15 34 428.4 682 Cavan 10 14 417.5 318 Galway 53 63 408.0 1,053 Kildare 25 46 391.0 870 Cork 79 109 384.1 2,085 Longford 0 8 369.4 151 Laois 16 19 348.3 295 Tipperary 11 27 346.6 553 Sligo 8 13 340.3 223 Wicklow 19 23 310.3 442 Westmeath 14 13 286.1 254 Clare 12 13 271.0 322 Kilkenny 11 9 222.7 221 Kerry 14 16 212.6 314 Leitrim <5 4 199.7 64 Roscommon <5 7 179.7 116

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.