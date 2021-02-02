Listen: 101 Deaths From Covid 19 Have Been Announced Today.

A record 101 deaths from Covid-19 have been announced today.
The number of cases of coronavirus recorded is 879, the lowest number of daily cases so far this year.
383 of the cases are in Dublin, 79 in Cork, 53 in Galway, 40 in Limerick, 43 in Meath, 25 in Kildare and the remaining 265 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
1,388 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU.
Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says today's death toll is tragic.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 February 2021)
(incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 01Feb2021)
|
5 day moving average (to midnight 01Feb2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19Jan2021 to 01Feb2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days (19Jan2021 to 01Feb2021)
|
Ireland
|
879
|
1,169
|
455.0
|
21,668
|
Monaghan
|
17
|
28
|
1011.6
|
621
|
Waterford
|
29
|
38
|
664.5
|
772
|
Carlow
|
11
|
17
|
660.4
|
376
|
Louth
|
23
|
37
|
648.6
|
836
|
Dublin
|
383
|
439
|
552.7
|
7,447
|
Wexford
|
26
|
55
|
551.7
|
826
|
Mayo
|
12
|
28
|
514.1
|
671
|
Meath
|
34
|
47
|
479.4
|
935
|
Offaly
|
13
|
16
|
472.0
|
368
|
Limerick
|
40
|
46
|
437.7
|
853
|
Donegal
|
15
|
34
|
428.4
|
682
|
Cavan
|
10
|
14
|
417.5
|
318
|
Galway
|
53
|
63
|
408.0
|
1,053
|
Kildare
|
25
|
46
|
391.0
|
870
|
Cork
|
79
|
109
|
384.1
|
2,085
|
Longford
|
0
|
8
|
369.4
|
151
|
Laois
|
16
|
19
|
348.3
|
295
|
Tipperary
|
11
|
27
|
346.6
|
553
|
Sligo
|
8
|
13
|
340.3
|
223
|
Wicklow
|
19
|
23
|
310.3
|
442
|
Westmeath
|
14
|
13
|
286.1
|
254
|
Clare
|
12
|
13
|
271.0
|
322
|
Kilkenny
|
11
|
9
|
222.7
|
221
|
Kerry
|
14
|
16
|
212.6
|
314
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
4
|
199.7
|
64
|
Roscommon
|
<5
|
7
|
179.7
|
116
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 181.5
- 5-day moving average is 1,169