Listen: 101 Deaths From Covid 19 Have Been Announced Today.

: 02/02/2021 - 20:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A record 101 deaths from Covid-19 have been announced today.

The number of cases of coronavirus recorded is 879, the lowest number of daily cases so far this year.

383 of the cases are in Dublin, 79 in Cork, 53 in Galway, 40 in Limerick, 43 in Meath, 25 in Kildare and the remaining 265 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

1,388 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says today's death toll is tragic.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 February 2021)

(incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 01Feb2021)

5 day moving average (to midnight 01Feb2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19Jan2021 to 01Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (19Jan2021 to 01Feb2021)

Ireland

879

1,169

455.0

21,668

Monaghan

17

28

1011.6

621

Waterford

29

38

664.5

772

Carlow

11

17

660.4

376

Louth

23

37

648.6

836

Dublin

383

439

552.7

7,447

Wexford

26

55

551.7

826

Mayo

12

28

514.1

671

Meath

34

47

479.4

935

Offaly

13

16

472.0

368

Limerick

40

46

437.7

853

Donegal

15

34

428.4

682

Cavan

10

14

417.5

318

Galway

53

63

408.0

1,053

Kildare

25

46

391.0

870

Cork

79

109

384.1

2,085

Longford

0

8

369.4

151

Laois

16

19

348.3

295

Tipperary

11

27

346.6

553

Sligo

8

13

340.3

223

Wicklow

19

23

310.3

442

Westmeath

14

13

286.1

254

Clare

12

13

271.0

322

Kilkenny

11

9

222.7

221

Kerry

14

16

212.6

314

Leitrim

<5

4

199.7

64

Roscommon

<5

7

179.7

116

 

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7 day incidence is 181.5
  • 5-day moving average is 1,169

