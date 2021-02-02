Listen Live Logo

Listen: Kildare Travel Expert Says Group Should Be Established To Develop Long-Term Travel Sector Strategy.

02/02/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's a call by a Kildare travel expert for a group to be established separately from NPHET to form a long-term strategy for the travel sector.

Those working in the tourism and hospitality industry want clarity on what Covid-19 restrictions are expected during the summer.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that people can't expect to visit beaches that are not in their own localities.

Editor of Air and Travel Magazine, Straffan's Eoghan Corry, says there needs to be guidance set out for holidaymakers: .

Stock image: Pexels

