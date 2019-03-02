Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Status Yellow Rainfall Warning Issued For Leinster And Munster From Tomorrow.

: 03/02/2019 - 12:19
Author: Róisin Power
weather_warning.jpg

Met Eireann has issued a yellow wind warning for counties Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

It's in effect until three am tomorrow morning.

A yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Leinster and Munster.

That comes into effect at 6 am tomorrow and will be in place until 6 in the evening.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!