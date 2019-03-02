Councillor Calls For KCC To Put Pathways And Cycle Paths In Place For Rural Communities.

Cycle paths and pathways in rural areas should be put in place to improve connectivity for villages.

That's according to Fine Gael Councillor Ivan Keatley.

Keatley submitted a motion, to be debated at the next meeting of the Athy Municipal District, calling on Kildare County Council for "appropriate and cost effective, engineering solution for cycle/pathways in rural areas of the Athy Municipal District" to be introduced.

The paths would aim to improve connectivity for residences to sporting, educational, tourism or community facilities.