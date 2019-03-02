Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Councillor Calls For KCC To Put Pathways And Cycle Paths In Place For Rural Communities.

: 03/02/2019 - 12:42
Author: Róisin Power
cycle_lane.jpg

Cycle paths and pathways in rural areas should be put in place to improve connectivity for villages.

That's according to Fine Gael Councillor Ivan Keatley.

Keatley submitted a motion, to be debated at the next meeting of the Athy Municipal District, calling on Kildare County Council for "appropriate and cost effective, engineering solution for cycle/pathways in rural areas of the Athy Municipal District" to be introduced.

The paths would aim to improve connectivity for residences to sporting, educational, tourism or community facilities.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!