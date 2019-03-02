Listen Live Logo

KCC Say Prosperous Public Park Plans Will Be Outlined By The End Of The Year.

: 03/02/2019 - 14:29
Author: Róisin Power
Consultants are to be appointed to examine the site for a public park in Prosperous.

That according to KCC in response to Fine Gael Councillor Brendan Weld, who asked for an outline of works to be completed for the public park. 

The council said that consultants appointed, by the Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department, will examine the drainage of the site and that this would be completed by the end of this summer. 

Kildare County Council said that detailed designs and plans for the park should be completed by the end of this year, adding that construction may need to be phased over a number of years.

