Councillor Calls For Accessibility And Pedestrian Crossing Audit Of Athy And Castledermot.

: 03/02/2019 - 14:37
Author: Róisin Power
Kildare County Council should carry out an audit on the accessibility and pedestrian crossings in Athy and Castledermot.

That's according to Councillor Brian Dooley.

Dooley has submitted a motion for the next meeting of the Athy Municipal District, calling on the council to carry out the audit.

