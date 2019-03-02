Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

All New Housing Stock Is Changed To Pre-Pay Power, But Tenants Can Change Providers.

03/02/2019 - 14:46
Author: Róisin Power
electricity_pylon_4.jpg

All new houses in KCC's housing stock have their electricity provider changed to pre-pay power. 

That is according to a response from the council to Sine Fein Councillor Réada Cronin. 

Cronin asked the council why new council tenants in the Maynooth Municipal District "are obilged" to take out an account with pre- pay power.

Kildare County Council said that changing electricity provider for all new houses that come into the housing stock means any previous balances on the house would be cleared and new tenants would start at zero.

However, the council said that tenants do not have to stay with pre-pay power and can change electricity provider at their discretion, once they are allocated a property.

