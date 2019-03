A third person has been arrested by Gardai investigating a drug seizure in Limerick.

It's after 320,000 euro worth of Cannabis Herb and cocaine was seized following searches at three different locations on Friday.

This morning a 30 year old man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Earlier, an 18 year old man and a 47 year old woman were arrested as part of the probe.

They are being questioned at Henry Street Garda Station.