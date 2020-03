Overnight works, due to take place in Maynooth tonight, have been rescheduled.

The works, which involve slot cutting for traffic signal loops, will be place at the Kilcock Road/Moyglare Road junction.

They will not take place between 7pm on Tuesday night and 2am on Wednesday morning.

Its part of Phase 6 works in the Maynooth North South Corridor project.

A temporary traffic management system will be in operation.

