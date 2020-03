There's been a slight drop in the number of new cars sold in Kildare.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry for February show 1,991 cars were sold in the county.

That's down from 2,007 in February of last year.

Nationally, there's been another rise in the number of electric cars being sold.

401 were bought in Ireland last month, an increase of more than 23 percent compared to February last year.