Listen: ICTU Says Midlands Bord Na Mona & ESB Stuff Must Be Retained, Quickly.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions says plans to retrain energy workers in the midlands need to start as soon as possible.

Up to 1,200 workers at ESB and Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona face losing their jobs when two turf power plants shut down nine months from now.

Patricia King, general secretary of ICTU, is set to meet with the government's Just Transition Commissioner in Co Offaly later today.

She says the workers could be redeployed to insulate homes and wind energy instead:

File image: Bog of Allen/RolllingNews