A toddler has died and another child and a woman have sustained serious injuries during an incident at a house outside Larne in Co Antrim.

Police are believed to be treating the situation at a rural farmhouse on the Bankhall Road in Magheramorne as a domestic incident.

It's understood the woman and the infant are being cared for in hospital with suspected stab wounds.

This neighbour watched on as a major operation unfolded earlier today.