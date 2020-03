Leo Varadkar says policy discussions with the Green Party have started well.

Fine Gael and the Greens will meet today and tomorrow to discuss the common ground they might have with regards to government formation.

Leo Varadkar's party will meet with Fianna Fáil as well later in the week.

The Taoiseach has said so far initial talks with the Greens are going well:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews