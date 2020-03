Lidl says it, and external partners, invested €42 million in the Kildare economy last year.

The firm, whose Irish distribution hub is in Newbridge, has released its 2019 Impact Report.

Lidl employs 438 people, directly, at the hub and its 8 stores int he county.

It says, of the total sum €15,513 was raised for Jigsaw.

Ten local LGFA clubs were awarded jerseys and equipment through the Lidl LGFA Club partnership and 8,914 meals donated to FoodCloud charities in the region