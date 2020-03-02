Listen Live Logo

SFI President of Ireland Future Research Leaders Award Bestowed On 2 Maynooth U. Scientists.

: 03/02/2020 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two Maynooth University scientists have been awarded the SFI President of Ireland Future Research Leaders Award

Assistant Prof Joanne Masterson and Assistant Prof Eóin McNamee, received their accolades at a special ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin,

Dr Masterson and Dr McNamee, who are married, started out as science undergraduates in Maynooth University over twenty years ago, specialising in the field of biology and inflammatory disease.

 The SFI President of Ireland Future Research Leaders Programme recruits and retains outstanding and emerging early career research leaders with exceptional accomplishments in scientific and engineering domains.

 

