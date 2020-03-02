Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Will Visit Kildare On Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Prosperous on Wednesday during their three day visit to Ireland.

William and Kate arrive in Ireland on Tuesday.

They will visit Aras an Uachtarain, The Garden of Remembrance, Government Buildings and the Guinness Store House.

On Wednesday, they will be in Temple Bar, Prosperous Co. Kildare, Grange Co. Meath and Howth Co. Dublin.

And on Thursday, the visit will include Galway City Centre and a local GAA club.

Gardai say traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required.