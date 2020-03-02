Listen Live Logo

Listen: Edenderry Teenager Handed 2 Year Jail Sentence For Killing His Mother's Ex-Boyfriend.

: 03/02/2020 - 17:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Offaly teenager has been handed a two-year prison sentence for killing his mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Alexander Whelan of Green Road, Lumville, Edenderry claimed he stabbed Bruno Rolandi while trying to protect his mother.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

