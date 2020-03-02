Independent Living Facilities Being Provided For Asylum Seekers In Rosslare.

New independent living facilities will be provided for asylum seekers in Rosslare in Co Wexford.

The Department of Justice is ending the provision of emergency accommodation, and will instead provide refugees with dedicated facilities at the former Rosslare Port Lodge Hotel.

Asylum seekers who have been living in Hotel Rosslare will be transferred to the new centre in the coming weeks.

A meeting has been arranged between Department officials and local representatives tomorrow to discuss what supports will be in place.